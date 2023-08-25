Gahanna Columbus Academy dismissed Cardington-Lincoln by a 33-8 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Gahanna Columbus Academy opened with a 13-0 advantage over Cardington-Lincoln through the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

Gahanna Columbus Academy charged to a 26-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

