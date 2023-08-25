Elida posted a narrow 13-9 win over Lima Shawnee for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Elida opened with a 7-0 advantage over Lima Shawnee through the first quarter.

The Indians tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 7-6 at the intermission.

Elida moved to a 13-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Lima Shawnee and Elida squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Elida High School.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Lima Shawnee faced off against Lima Central Catholic.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.