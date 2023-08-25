Defiance didn’t flinch, finally repelling Wapakoneta 16-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The Bulldogs registered a 16-6 advantage at intermission over the Redskins.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Redskins enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Wapakoneta and Defiance played in a 15-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 17, Defiance squared off with Napoleon in a football game.

