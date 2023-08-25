Celina earned a convincing 37-15 win over St. Marys at Celina High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Celina moved in front of St. Marys 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Celina jumped to a 24-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 13-8 advantage in the frame.

Last season, St. Marys and Celina faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at St. Marys Memorial.

