Coldwater posted a narrow 28-25 win over Bellefontaine for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Cavaliers fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Chieftains’ expense.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Bellefontaine inched back to a 28-19 deficit.

The Cavaliers’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Chieftains’ 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

The last time Coldwater and Bellefontaine played in a 31-21 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

