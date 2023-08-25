Bryan eventually took victory away from Maumee 42-35 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Maumee showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Bryan as the first quarter ended.

The Golden Bears’ offense jumped in front for a 21-14 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 42-35.

The last time Bryan and Maumee played in a 48-20 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.