Genoa Area recorded a big victory over Toledo Bowsher 42-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Genoa Area took an early lead by forging a 28-0 margin over Toledo Bowsher after the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

Genoa Area stormed to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Racers enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

