Gibsonburg didn’t flinch, finally repelling Attica Seneca East 12-8 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Gibsonburg moved in front of Attica Seneca East 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Gibsonburg moved to a 12-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers narrowed the gap 8-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

