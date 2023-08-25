Bascom Hopewell-Loudon rolled past Sycamore Mohawk for a comfortable 32-7 victory at Sycamore Mohawk High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Bascom Hopewell-Loudon a 14-7 lead over Sycamore Mohawk.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Chieftains, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 18-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Sycamore Mohawk squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Sycamore Mohawk High School.

Recently on Aug. 17, Sycamore Mohawk squared off with Tiffin Calvert in a football game.

