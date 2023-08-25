Danville rolled past Bucyrus for a comfortable 67-6 victory on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Danville opened with a 27-6 advantage over Bucyrus through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense pulled in front for a 61-6 lead over the Redmen at the intermission.

Danville stormed to a 67-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

