Delta topped Sherwood Fairview 31-28 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a small 10-8 gap over the Apaches at the intermission.

Delta darted to a 24-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Apaches tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 14-7 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

