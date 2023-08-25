Edgerton unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off West Unity Hilltop 46-12 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Edgerton thundered in front of West Unity Hilltop 26-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 32-6 halftime margin at the Cadets’ expense.

Edgerton pulled to a 46-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cadets closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

The last time Edgerton and West Unity Hilltop played in a 59-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

