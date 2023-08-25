Defiance Ayersville collected a solid win over Delphos Jefferson in a 42-26 verdict in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Defiance Ayersville darted in front of Delphos Jefferson 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pilots fought to a 27-14 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Delphos Jefferson made it 27-26.

Conditioning showed as the Pilots outscored the Wildcats 15-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Defiance Ayersville squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Defiance Ayersville.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Delphos Jefferson faced off against Delphos St. John’s.

