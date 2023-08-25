Antwerp raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 54-24 win over Edon in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Antwerp opened with a 24-16 advantage over Edon through the first quarter.

The Archers opened a towering 40-24 gap over the Bombers at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Archers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Edon and Antwerp squared off on Nov. 6, 2021 at Edon High School.

