Defense dominated as Findlay pitched a 43-0 shutout of Lima during this Ohio football game.

Findlay charged in front of Lima 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans opened a colossal 28-0 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Findlay jumped to a 43-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Findlay and Lima faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Lima Senior High School.

