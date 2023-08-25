Bowling Green controlled the action to earn an impressive 51-28 win against Fostoria during this Ohio football game.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Bobcats opened a thin 30-16 gap over the Redmen at the intermission.

Bowling Green steamrolled to a 38-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bobcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-12 edge.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.