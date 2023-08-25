Bluffton topped Pandora-Gilboa 28-21 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Tough to find an edge early, Bluffton and Pandora-Gilboa fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Bluffton darted in front of Pandora-Gilboa 21-14 going into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 28-21.

Last season, Pandora-Gilboa and Bluffton squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

