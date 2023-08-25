Columbus Grove grabbed a 24-14 victory at the expense of Findlay Liberty-Benton at Columbus Grove High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bulldogs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-7 final quarter, too.

Last season, Findlay Liberty-Benton and Columbus Grove faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

