Dublin Coffman shuts out Columbus Bishop Watterson

Defense dominated as Dublin Coffman pitched a 3-0 shutout of Columbus Bishop Watterson in an Ohio girls soccer matchup.

Hamilton Badin and Cincinnati Mercy McAuley finish in a tie

Hamilton Badin and Cincinnati Mercy McAuley forged a 3-3 tie in a highly-competitive affair on Thursday in Ohio girls soccer on Aug. 24.

Independence allows no points against Willoughby Cornerstone

Defense dominated as Independence pitched a 5-0 shutout of Willoughby Cornerstone on Aug. 24 in Ohio girls high school soccer.

Independence drew first blood by forging a 4-0 margin over Willoughby Cornerstone after the first half.

The Blue Devils held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the final half.

The Logan defense stifles Jackson

Defense dominated as Logan pitched a 1-0 shutout of Jackson in Ohio girls soccer action on Aug. 24.

Both teams were shutout in the first half.

The Chieftains put a bow on this victory with a strong second-half kick, outpointing the Ironmen 1-0 in the last stanza.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.