Caldwell rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 5-1 win over Cadiz Harrison Central in Ohio boys soccer action on Aug. 24.

Caldwell charged in front of Cadiz Harrison Central 3-1 to begin the second half.

Conditioning showed as the Redskins outscored the Huskies 2-0 in the final half.

Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and Caldwell faced off on Sept. 2, 2021 at Caldwell High School.

Recently on Aug. 15, Caldwell squared off with Zanesville West Muskingum in a soccer game.

