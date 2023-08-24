Austintown Fitch shuts out Poland Seminary

Austintown Fitch’s defense throttled Poland Seminary, resulting in a 2-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup.

Austintown Fitch drew first blood by forging a 1-0 margin over Poland Seminary after the first half.

The Falcons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final half, extending the lead with a 1-0 advantage in the frame.

Caldwell races in front to defeat Cadiz Harrison Central

Caldwell rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 5-1 win over Cadiz Harrison Central in Ohio boys soccer action on Aug. 24.

Caldwell charged in front of Cadiz Harrison Central 3-1 to begin the second half.

Conditioning showed as the Redskins outscored the Huskies 2-0 in the final half.

Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and Caldwell faced off on Sept. 2, 2021 at Caldwell High School.

Recently on Aug. 15, Caldwell squared off with Zanesville West Muskingum in a soccer game.

Latham Western and Mowrystown Whiteoak tie

Latham Western and Mowrystown Whiteoak wound up even in a 2-2 stalemate on Aug. 24 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Mentor Lake Catholic overwhelms Kirtland

Mentor Lake Catholic scored early and often to roll over Kirtland 4-1 on Aug. 24 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Last season, Mentor Lake Catholic and Kirtland faced off on Sept. 15, 2022 at Kirtland High School.

In recent action on Aug. 19, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Bay Village Bay.

Mogadore Field secures a win over Mantua Crestwood

Mogadore Field handed Mantua Crestwood a tough 4-2 loss at Mantua Crestwood High on Aug. 24 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Recently on Aug. 15, Mantua Crestwood squared off with Atwater Waterloo in a soccer game.

West Milton Milton-Union grinds out close victory over Sidney Lehman Catholic

West Milton Milton-Union eventually took victory away from Sidney Lehman Catholic 2-1 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Aug. 24.

West Milton Milton-Union drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Sidney Lehman Catholic after the first half.

The Cavaliers rallied with a 1-0 advantage in the second half. However, the Bulldogs prevailed.

In recent action on Aug. 19, West Milton Milton-Union faced off against Greenville.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.