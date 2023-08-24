Columbus Briggs tops Columbus Whetstone

Columbus Briggs’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Columbus Whetstone 48-18 during this Ohio football game.

Tough to find an edge early, Columbus Briggs and Columbus Whetstone fashioned a 6-6 stalemate through the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 12-12 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Columbus Briggs moved over Columbus Whetstone 26-12 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Bruins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-6 edge.

Columbus Eastmoor comes back to beat KIPP Columbus

KIPP Columbus cut in front to start, but Columbus Eastmoor answered the challenge to collect a 28-14 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 24.

KIPP Columbus authored a promising start, taking a 6-0 advantage over Columbus Eastmoor at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors kept a 7-6 halftime margin at the Jaguars’ expense.

KIPP Columbus came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Columbus Eastmoor 14-13.

The Jaguars’ heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing fourth quarter, when they were outscored 15-0 by the Warriors.

Eaton’s speedy start jolts Richmond

Eaton left no doubt in recording a 49-7 win over Richmond in Ohio high school football on Aug. 24.

Eaton opened with a 21-0 advantage over Richmond through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened a lopsided 35-0 gap over the Red Devils at halftime.

Eaton and Richmond each scored in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Eagles, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.