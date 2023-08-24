KIPP Columbus cut in front to start, but Columbus Eastmoor answered the challenge to collect a 28-14 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 24.

KIPP Columbus authored a promising start, taking a 6-0 advantage over Columbus Eastmoor at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors kept a 7-6 halftime margin at the Jaguars’ expense.

KIPP Columbus came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Columbus Eastmoor 14-13.

The Jaguars’ heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing fourth quarter, when they were outscored 15-0 by the Warriors.

