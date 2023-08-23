Thornville Sheridan trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 4-2 win over Dresden Tri-Valley in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Aug. 23.

Dresden Tri-Valley started on steady ground by forging a 2-1 lead over Thornville Sheridan at the end of the first half.

It took a 3-0 rally, but the Generals were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final half.

