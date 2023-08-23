Cadiz Harrison Central and Cambridge finish in a tie

Cadiz Harrison Central and Cambridge wound up even in a 2-2 stalemate during this Ohio boys high school soccer game.

Last season, Cambridge and Cadiz Harrison Central squared off on Aug. 24, 2021 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

In recent action on Aug. 19, Cambridge faced off against Steubenville.

Hamilton Badin blitzes Cincinnati Elder in dominating victory

Hamilton Badin controlled the action to earn an impressive 4-1 win against Cincinnati Elder in Ohio boys soccer on Aug. 23.

Springboro shuts out West Chester Lakota West

Springboro sent West Chester Lakota West home scoreless in a 1-0 decision for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Aug. 23.

The last time West Chester Lakota West and Springboro played in a 4-0 game on Aug. 24, 2021.

Recently on Aug. 19, West Chester Lakota West squared off with Dayton Centerville in a soccer game.

Warren Lordstown crushes Middlefield Cardinal

Warren Lordstown rolled past Middlefield Cardinal for a comfortable 6-2 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Warren Howland tie

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Warren Howland forged a 1-1 tie in a highly-competitive affair on Wednesday on Aug. 23 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

