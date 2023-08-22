The Defiance Tinora defense stifles Bryan

A suffocating defense helped Defiance Tinora handle Bryan 3-0 during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game.

The Tiffin Calvert defense stifles Lakeside Marblehead Danbury

Tiffin Calvert’s defense throttled Lakeside Marblehead Danbury, resulting in a 3-0 shutout on Aug. 22 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action.

The Warsaw River View defense stifles Zanesville West Muskingum

Warsaw River View’s defense throttled Zanesville West Muskingum, resulting in a 3-0 shutout on Aug. 22 in Ohio girls high school volleyball.

