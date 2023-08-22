Canfield bests Poland Seminary

Canfield dominated from start to finish in an imposing 8-1 win over Poland Seminary in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Aug. 22.

The Chardon defense stifles Kirtland

Chardon sent Kirtland home scoreless in a 1-0 decision in an Ohio girls soccer matchup.

Last season, Chardon and Kirtland squared off on Sept. 10, 2022 at Kirtland High School.

Wickliffe triumphs over Mantua Crestwood

Wickliffe handled Mantua Crestwood 7-1 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls soccer matchup.

Recently on Aug. 15, Mantua Crestwood squared off with Atwater Waterloo in a soccer game.

