Miller City finally found a way to top Spencerville 2-1 at Spencerville High on Aug. 22 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Spencerville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Miller City as the first half ended.

The Wildcats pulled off a stirring 2-0 final half to trip the Bearcats.

The last time Spencerville and Miller City played in a 2-1 game on Oct. 22, 2022.

Check out our complete boys soccer roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.