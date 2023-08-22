Ashland shuts out New Philadelphia

Defense dominated as Ashland pitched a 6-0 shutout of New Philadelphia in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Aug. 22.

Recently on Aug. 17, New Philadelphia squared off with Minerva in a soccer game.

The Aurora defense stifles Chagrin Falls

Aurora’s defense throttled Chagrin Falls, resulting in a 5-0 shutout on Aug. 22 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

The last time Chagrin Falls and Aurora played in a 4-1 game on Sept. 10, 2022.

Brookville and West Milton Milton-Union tie

Nothing was decided after Brookville and West Milton Milton-Union fought to a 1-1 stalemate for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Aug. 22.

Defense ruled the first half as Brookville and West Milton Milton-Union were both scoreless.

It was a nail-biter in the final half when the Blue Devils and the Bulldogs both had the scoreboard blinking in a 1-1 knot.

Recently on Aug. 17, West Milton Milton-Union squared off with Urbana in a soccer game.

Chesterland West Geauga overwhelms Kirtland

Chesterland West Geauga’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Kirtland 4-1 during this Ohio boys high school soccer game.

Cincinnati Sycamore and Dayton Centerville finish in a tie

Cincinnati Sycamore and Dayton Centerville wound up even in a 1-1 stalemate during this Ohio boys high school soccer game.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 1-1 tie through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Last season, Dayton Centerville and Cincinnati Sycamore faced off on Aug. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

Recently on Aug. 11, Dayton Centerville squared off with Kettering Alter in a soccer game.

The Mentor defense stifles Eastlake North

Mentor’s defense throttled Eastlake North, resulting in a 3-0 shutout in Ohio boys soccer on Aug. 22.

Mentor drew first blood by forging a 1-0 margin over Eastlake North after the first half.

The Cardinals hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final half, extending the lead with a 2-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Mentor and Eastlake North squared off on Sept. 30, 2021 at Eastlake North High School.

Miller City delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Spencerville

Miller City finally found a way to top Spencerville 2-1 at Spencerville High on Aug. 22 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Spencerville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Miller City as the first half ended.

The Wildcats pulled off a stirring 2-0 final half to trip the Bearcats.

The last time Spencerville and Miller City played in a 2-1 game on Oct. 22, 2022.

The Park Hills Covington Catholic defense stifles Cincinnati McNicholas

Defense dominated as Park Hills Covington Catholic pitched a 3-0 shutout of Cincinnati McNicholas in Kentucky boys soccer action on Aug. 22.

Park Hills Covington Catholic jumped in front of Cincinnati McNicholas 1-0 to begin the final half.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Colonels, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 2-0 second half, too.

Wapakoneta triumphs in strong showing over Kalida

It was a tough night for Kalida which was overmatched by Wapakoneta in this 4-1 verdict.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.