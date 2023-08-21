The Atwater Waterloo defense stifles Brookfield

A suffocating defense helped Atwater Waterloo handle Brookfield 6-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup.

Last season, Atwater Waterloo and Brookfield faced off on Oct. 3, 2022 at Brookfield High School.

Recently on Aug. 15, Atwater Waterloo squared off with Mantua Crestwood in a soccer game.

Jackson and Circleville tie

Jackson and Circleville wound up even in a 0-0 stalemate in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Aug. 21.

Last season, Circleville and Jackson faced off on Aug. 20, 2022 at Jackson High School.

Warren John F. Kennedy shuts out Newton Falls

Warren John F. Kennedy sent Newton Falls home scoreless in a 6-0 decision on Aug. 21 in Ohio girls high school soccer.

Warren John F. Kennedy drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Newton Falls after the first half.

There was no room for doubt as the Eagles added to their advantage with a 3-0 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Bristolville Bristol.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.