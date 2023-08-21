Warren John F. Kennedy didn’t flinch, finally repelling Youngstown Boardman 4-3 at Youngstown Boardman High on Aug. 21 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Youngstown Boardman started on steady ground by forging a 2-1 lead over Warren John F. Kennedy at the end of the first half.

The Eagles put together a final-half comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 3-1 edge in the final half.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Canfield.

