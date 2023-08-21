Warren John F. Kennedy sent Newton Falls home scoreless in a 6-0 decision on Aug. 21 in Ohio girls high school soccer.

Warren John F. Kennedy drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Newton Falls after the first half.

There was no room for doubt as the Eagles added to their advantage with a 3-0 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on Aug. 16, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Bristolville Bristol.

