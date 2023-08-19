Archbold barely beats Kalida

Archbold edged Kalida 2-1 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Aug. 19.

Last season, Archbold and Kalida squared off on Aug. 21, 2021 at Kalida High School.

Findlay Liberty-Benton earns narrow win over Lima Bath

Findlay Liberty-Benton posted a narrow 2-1 win over Lima Bath in an Ohio girls soccer matchup.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lima Bath, as it began with a 1-0 edge over Findlay Liberty-Benton through the end of the first half.

The Eagles put together a second-half comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 2-0 edge in the second half.

North Canton Hoover shuts out Eastlake North

North Canton Hoover’s defense throttled Eastlake North, resulting in a 4-0 shutout in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Aug. 19.

The first half gave North Canton Hoover a 3-0 lead over Eastlake North.

Conditioning showed as the Vikings outscored the Rangers 1-0 in the second half.

The Ottawa-Glandorf defense stifles Findlay

Ottawa-Glandorf’s defense throttled Findlay, resulting in a 2-0 shutout on Aug. 19 in Ohio girls high school soccer.

Ottawa-Glandorf drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Findlay after the first half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Findlay faced off on Sept. 24, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.