Akron North pockets slim win over New Philadelphia

Akron North finally found a way to top New Philadelphia 2-1 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Aug. 19.

Akron North drew first blood by forging a 2-1 margin over New Philadelphia after the first half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

Last season, Akron North and New Philadelphia squared off on Oct. 6, 2022 at New Philadelphia High School.

The Celina defense stifles Bryan

Defense dominated as Celina pitched a 5-0 shutout of Bryan in an Ohio boys soccer matchup.

Dayton Centerville and West Chester Lakota West tie

Dayton Centerville and West Chester Lakota West forged a 2-2 tie in a highly-competitive affair on Saturday in an Ohio boys soccer matchup.

Last season, Dayton Centerville and West Chester Lakota West squared off on Aug. 20, 2022 at Dayton Centerville High School.

In recent action on Aug. 11, Dayton Centerville faced off against Kettering Alter.

Dover blitzes St. Clairsville in dominating victory

Dover raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 10-1 win over St. Clairsville for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Aug. 19.

Hudson allows no points against Youngstown Boardman

A suffocating defense helped Hudson handle Youngstown Boardman 6-0 in Ohio boys soccer on Aug. 19.

Mentor Lake Catholic barely beats Bay Village Bay

Mentor Lake Catholic edged Bay Village Bay 2-1 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on Aug. 19 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Steubenville allows no points against Cambridge

Steubenville sent Cambridge home scoreless in a 10-0 decision on Aug. 19 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Last season, Cambridge and Steubenville squared off on Oct. 23, 2021 at Cambridge High School.

The West Milton Milton-Union defense stifles Greenville

West Milton Milton-Union sent Greenville home scoreless in a 10-0 decision in Ohio boys soccer action on Aug. 19.

In recent action on Aug. 7, West Milton Milton-Union faced off against Pleasant Hill Newton.

Worthington Christian earns stressful win over Westerville North

Worthington Christian posted a narrow 2-1 win over Westerville North during this Ohio boys high school soccer game.

Worthington Christian drew first blood by forging a 2-1 margin over Westerville North after the first half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.