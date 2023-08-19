A swift early pace pushed Cincinnati Gamble Montessori past Hamilton New Miami Saturday 56-6 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 19.

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Hamilton New Miami after the first quarter.

The Gators registered a 42-6 advantage at halftime over the Vikings.

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori struck to a 56-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori and Hamilton New Miami squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Hamilton New Miami High School.

