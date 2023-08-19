Batavia Clermont Northeastern shuts out Cincinnati Riverview East

Defense dominated as Batavia Clermont Northeastern pitched a 28-0 shutout of Cincinnati Riverview East in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 19.

The Rockets’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 11, Cincinnati Riverview East faced off against Norwood.

Bowerston Conotton Valley shuts out New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Defense dominated as Bowerston Conotton Valley pitched a 48-0 shutout of New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 19.

Bradford shuts out Franklin Middletown Christian

Bradford’s defense throttled Franklin Middletown Christian, resulting in a 22-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Bradford drew first blood by forging a 15-0 margin over Franklin Middletown Christian after the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Railroaders hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori takes advantage of early margin to defeat Hamilton New Miami

A swift early pace pushed Cincinnati Gamble Montessori past Hamilton New Miami Saturday 56-6 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 19.

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Hamilton New Miami after the first quarter.

The Gators registered a 42-6 advantage at halftime over the Vikings.

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori struck to a 56-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori and Hamilton New Miami squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Hamilton New Miami High School.

Cleveland Glenville comes from behind to stop Dinwiddie

Cleveland Glenville fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 36-13 win over Dinwiddie on Aug. 19 in Ohio football.

Gallipolis Gallia shuts out Pomeroy Meigs

Gallipolis Gallia’s defense throttled Pomeroy Meigs, resulting in a 39-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 19.

The first quarter gave Gallipolis Gallia a 33-0 lead over Pomeroy Meigs.

Gallipolis Gallia struck to a 39-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Gallipolis Gallia and Pomeroy Meigs played in a 44-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian shuts out Franklin Furnace Green

A suffocating defense helped Lancaster Fairfield Christian handle Franklin Furnace Green 42-0 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 19.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian jumped in front of Franklin Furnace Green 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights registered a 29-0 advantage at intermission over the Bobcats.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian stormed to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Franklin Furnace Green and Lancaster Fairfield Christian squared off on Aug. 20, 2022 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

Oregon Cardinal Stritch tacks win on Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic

Oregon Cardinal Stritch controlled the action to earn an impressive 41-6 win against Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic during this Ohio football game.

Oregon Cardinal Stritch opened with a 6-0 advantage over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic through the first quarter.

The Cardinals’ offense darted in front for a 21-6 lead over the Crimson Streaks at the intermission.

Oregon Cardinal Stritch charged to a 35-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cardinals, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Oregon Cardinal Stritch and Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic faced off on Aug. 20, 2021 at Oregon Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School.

