Oregon Cardinal Stritch controlled the action to earn an impressive 41-6 win against Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic during this Ohio football game.

Oregon Cardinal Stritch opened with a 6-0 advantage over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic through the first quarter.

The Cardinals’ offense darted in front for a 21-6 lead over the Crimson Streaks at the intermission.

Oregon Cardinal Stritch charged to a 35-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cardinals, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Oregon Cardinal Stritch and Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic faced off on Aug. 20, 2021 at Oregon Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.