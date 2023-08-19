A suffocating defense helped Lancaster Fairfield Christian handle Franklin Furnace Green 42-0 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 19.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian jumped in front of Franklin Furnace Green 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights registered a 29-0 advantage at intermission over the Bobcats.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian stormed to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Franklin Furnace Green and Lancaster Fairfield Christian squared off on Aug. 20, 2022 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

