Akron Hoban knocks out victory beat against Austintown Fitch

Akron Hoban pushed past Austintown Fitch for a 48-28 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 5.

Akron Hoban drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over Austintown Fitch after the first quarter.

The Falcons showed their spirit while rallying to within 27-14 at halftime.

Akron Hoban roared to a 34-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 22, Austintown Fitch squared off with Warren G. Harding in a football game.

Bellbrook escapes close call with Wapakoneta

Bellbrook posted a narrow 42-35 win over Wapakoneta for an Ohio high school football victory at Bellbrook High.

The start wasn’t the problem for Wapakoneta, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Bellbrook through the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Bellbrook and Wapakoneta were engaged in a close affair at 28-21 as the final quarter started.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 42-35.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Bellbrook faced off against Germantown Valley View and Wapakoneta took on Defiance on Oct. 22 at Defiance High School.

Beloit West Branch narrowly defeats Poland Seminary

Beloit West Branch eventually beat Poland Seminary 33-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Beloit West Branch and Poland Seminary settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Warriors’ offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Beloit West Branch darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs rallied with a 14-12 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Warriors prevailed.

Recently on Oct. 23, Beloit West Branch squared off with Salem in a football game.

Byesville Meadowbrook carves slim margin over New Concord John Glenn

Byesville Meadowbrook eventually took victory away from New Concord John Glenn 28-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 5.

New Concord John Glenn started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Byesville Meadowbrook at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Little Muskies controlled the pace, taking a 21-7 lead into intermission.

New Concord John Glenn jumped a close margin over Byesville Meadowbrook as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Little Muskies’ heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing fourth quarter, when they were outscored 14-0 by the Colts.

In recent action on Oct. 22, New Concord John Glenn faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and Byesville Meadowbrook took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Oct. 22 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

Canfield tops Hubbard

Canfield handed Hubbard a tough 21-7 loss for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 5.

The first quarter gave Canfield a 7-0 lead over Hubbard.

The Cardinals opened a narrow 14-0 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Canfield and Hubbard were both scoreless.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Canfield faced off against Youngstown Boardman and Hubbard took on Canfield South Range on Oct. 22 at Canfield South Range High School.

Canton McKinley prevails over Massillon Jackson

Canton McKinley rolled past Massillon Jackson for a comfortable 62-28 victory at Canton Mckinley High on Nov. 5 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Oct. 23, Canton McKinley faced off against Massillon and Massillon Jackson took on North Canton Hoover on Oct. 22 at North Canton Hoover High School.

Cincinnati La Salle overwhelms Cincinnati Anderson

Cincinnati La Salle dismissed Cincinnati Anderson by a 45-21 count for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Anderson High.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati La Salle a 7-0 lead over Cincinnati Anderson.

The Lancers opened a small 17-7 gap over the Raptors at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lancers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 fourth quarter, too.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Cincinnati Anderson faced off against Cincinnati Turpin and Cincinnati La Salle took on Cincinnati Elder on Oct. 22 at Cincinnati La Salle High School.

Cincinnati McNicholas’ speedy start jolts Bethel-Tate

An early dose of momentum helped Cincinnati McNicholas to a 49-13 runaway past Bethel-Tate in an Ohio high school football matchup.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Hamilton Badin and Bethel-Tate took on Fayetteville on Oct. 22 at Fayetteville High School.

Cincinnati Moeller tops Fairfield

Cincinnati Moeller’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Fairfield 35-7 on Nov. 5 in Ohio football.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Cincinnati Moeller and Fairfield were both scoreless.

The Fighting Crusaders’ offense breathed fire in front for a 21-0 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Fighting Crusaders put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Indians 7-0 in the last stanza.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Cincinnati Moeller faced off against Detroit MLK and Fairfield took on Middletown on Oct. 22 at Fairfield High School.

Cincinnati Princeton slips past Cincinnati Sycamore

Cincinnati Princeton posted a narrow 37-35 win over Cincinnati Sycamore during this Ohio football game.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Cincinnati Princeton darted over Cincinnati Sycamore 30-21 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Aviators tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 14-7 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Cincinnati Colerain and Cincinnati Sycamore took on Cincinnati Oak Hills on Oct. 22 at Cincinnati Oak Hills High School.

Cincinnati St. Xavier dominates Cincinnati Elder in convincing showing

Cincinnati St. Xavier’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Cincinnati Elder 42-7 at Cincinnati St. Xavier High on Nov. 5 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Bombers fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Cincinnati St. Xavier steamrolled to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Cincinnati St Xavier faced off against McDonough Eagles Landing Christian and Cincinnati Elder took on Cincinnati La Salle on Oct. 22 at Cincinnati La Salle High School.

Cincinnati Winton Woods posts win at Kings Mill Kings’ expense

Cincinnati Winton Woods pushed past Kings Mill Kings for a 31-21 win in an Ohio high school football matchup.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Kings Mill Kings faced off against Morrow Little Miami and Cincinnati Winton Woods took on Loveland on Oct. 22 at Loveland High School.

Cincinnati Wyoming darts by St. Paris Graham

Cincinnati Wyoming dominated St. Paris Graham 30-6 during this Ohio football game.

Cincinnati Wyoming drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over St. Paris Graham after the first quarter.

The Falcons rallied in the second quarter by making it 8-6.

Cincinnati Wyoming jumped to a 14-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Cincinnati Wyoming faced off against Cincinnati Madeira and St Paris Graham took on Lewistown Indian Lake on Oct. 22 at St Paris Graham High School.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie dominates Waverly

Clarksville Clinton-Massie’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Waverly 49-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie darted in front of Waverly 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 21-14 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie jumped to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-14 stretch over the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off against Wilmington and Waverly took on Oak Hill on Oct. 22 at Oak Hill High School.

Dover finds OT victory against Aurora

Dover took full advantage of overtime to defeat Aurora 43-42 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 5.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Dover and Aurora settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

The Tornadoes fought to a 28-21 halftime margin at the Green Men’s expense.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Tornadoes and the Green Men locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

There was no room for doubt as Dover added to its advantage with an 8-7 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Dover faced off against New Philadelphia and Aurora took on Richfield Revere on Oct. 22 at Aurora High School.

Eaton records thin win against West Milton Milton-Union

Eaton eventually took victory away from West Milton Milton-Union 13-12 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 5.

West Milton Milton-Union started on steady ground by forging a 12-6 lead over Eaton at the end of the first quarter.

Eaton broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 13-12 lead over West Milton Milton-Union.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Eaton faced off against Monroe and West Milton Milton-Union took on De Graff Riverside on Oct. 22 at De Graff Riverside High School.

Findlay takes advantage of early margin to defeat Dublin Coffman

An early dose of momentum helped Findlay to a 38-8 runaway past Dublin Coffman on Nov. 5 in Ohio football.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Findlay faced off against Lima and Dublin Coffman took on Hilliard Bradley on Oct. 22 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

Granville exhales after close call with Columbus St. Francis DeSales

Granville edged Columbus St. Francis DeSales 19-13 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Ohio high school football on Nov. 5.

Granville drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Columbus St. Francis DeSales after the first quarter.

The Stallions bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 7-6.

Granville darted to a 13-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Stallions closed the lead with a 7-6 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Granville faced off against Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Columbus St Francis DeSales took on Columbus St Charles on Oct. 22 at Columbus St Charles High School.

The Hamilton Badin defense stifles Lima Shawnee

Defense dominated as Hamilton Badin pitched a 17-0 shutout of Lima Shawnee on Nov. 5 in Ohio football.

Hamilton Badin jumped in front of Lima Shawnee 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams fought to a 10-0 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

Hamilton Badin charged to a 17-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Hamilton Badin faced off against Cincinnati McNicholas and Lima Shawnee took on Elida on Oct. 22 at Lima Shawnee High School.

Heath bests Gnadenhutten Indian Valley

Heath left no doubt on Friday, controlling Gnadenhutten Indian Valley from start to finish for a 41-20 victory in Ohio high school football on Nov. 5.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Heath and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Braves took a 13-7 lead over the Bulldogs heading to the halftime locker room.

Heath broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-20 lead over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley.

There was no room for doubt as the Bulldogs added to their advantage with a 20-0 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Heath faced off against Johnstown.

Jackson knocks out victory beat against Columbus Eastmoor

Jackson collected a solid win over Columbus Eastmoor in a 17-6 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory at Jackson High.

The Ironmen registered a 10-6 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Ironmen hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Jackson faced off against Chillicothe.

London carves slim margin over Columbus Bishop Hartley

London topped Columbus Bishop Hartley 24-17 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 5.

The start wasn’t the problem for Columbus Bishop Hartley, as it began with a 7-0 edge over London through the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks took a 10-3 lead over the Red Raiders heading to the intermission locker room.

London broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 17-10 lead over Columbus Bishop Hartley.

The Red Raiders and the Hawks each scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 22, London faced off against Bellefontaine and Columbus Bishop Hartley took on Columbus Bishop Watterson on Oct. 22 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

Marysville triumphs in strong showing over Perrysburg

Marysville handled Perrysburg 42-6 in an impressive showing during this Ohio football game.

Marysville opened with a 14-0 advantage over Perrysburg through the first quarter.

The Monarchs’ offense charged in front for a 28-0 lead over the Yellow Jackets at the intermission.

Marysville thundered to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Monarchs outscored the Yellow Jackets 7-6 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Marysville faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy and Perrysburg took on Maumee on Oct. 22 at Maumee High School.

Massillon blitzes Westerville South in dominating victory

Massillon dismissed Westerville South by a 50-19 count in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Massillon drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Westerville South after the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 28-13 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Massillon stormed to a 43-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 7-0 in the last stanza.

In recent action on Oct. 23, Massillon faced off against Canton McKinley and Westerville South took on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne on Oct. 22 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School.

Mineral Ridge pockets slim win over Atwater Waterloo

Mineral Ridge eventually took victory away from Atwater Waterloo 33-30 in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 5.

Mineral Ridge opened with a 7-0 advantage over Atwater Waterloo through the first quarter.

The Rams fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Atwater Waterloo showed some mettle by fighting back to a 20-16 count in the third quarter.

The Vikings fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Rams would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Mt. Orab Western Brown rally stops Bellefontaine

Bellefontaine cut in front to start, but Mt. Orab Western Brown answered the challenge to collect a 50-20 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 5.

Bellefontaine showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-14 advantage over Mt. Orab Western Brown as the first quarter ended.

The Broncos kept a 28-20 intermission margin at the Chieftains’ expense.

Mt. Orab Western Brown struck to a 42-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Broncos outscored the Chieftains 8-0 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Mt Orab Western Brown faced off against Batavia and Bellefontaine took on London on Oct. 22 at Bellefontaine High School.

New Albany rides to cruise-control win over Hilliard Darby

It was a tough night for Hilliard Darby which was overmatched by New Albany in this 49-26 verdict.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Eagles registered a 21-20 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

New Albany jumped to a 35-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 22, New Albany faced off against Westerville Central and Hilliard Darby took on Dublin Jerome on Oct. 22 at Hilliard Darby High School.

Pickerington Central denies Hilliard Bradley’s challenge

Pickerington Central knocked off Hilliard Bradley 28-10 at Pickerington high school Central on Nov. 5 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Pickerington Central a 7-0 lead over Hilliard Bradley.

The Tigers’ offense jumped in front for a 14-0 lead over the Jaguars at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 14-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Pickerington Central faced off against Reynoldsburg and Hilliard Bradley took on Dublin Coffman on Oct. 22 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

Pickerington North escapes close call with Gahanna Lincoln

Pickerington North edged Gahanna Lincoln 20-14 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on Nov. 5 in Ohio football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

Pickerington North darted ahead of Gahanna Lincoln 20-14 as the fourth quarter started.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Pickerington North and Gahanna Lincoln took on Pickerington North on Oct. 22 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

Piqua carves slim margin over Cincinnati Withrow

Piqua eventually took victory away from Cincinnati Withrow 17-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Piqua drew first blood by forging a 10-7 margin over Cincinnati Withrow after the first quarter.

The Tigers came from behind to grab the advantage 13-10 at intermission over the Indians.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Indians pulled off a stirring 7-0 final quarter to trip the Tigers.

Recently on Oct. 22, Piqua squared off with Riverside Stebbins in a football game.

Springfield shuts out Dublin Jerome

Springfield’s defense throttled Dublin Jerome, resulting in a 34-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 5.

Springfield opened with a 6-0 advantage over Dublin Jerome through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a narrow 13-0 gap over the Celtics at halftime.

Springfield struck to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Springfield faced off against Clayton Northmont and Dublin Jerome took on Hilliard Darby on Oct. 22 at Hilliard Darby High School.

St. Marys pockets slim win over Dayton Chaminade-Julienne

St. Marys edged Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 24-21 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 5.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over St. Marys as the first quarter ended.

The Roughriders kept a 14-7 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

St. Marys jumped to a 17-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Roughriders’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Eagles’ 14-7 margin in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 22, St. Marys faced off against Celina and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne took on Kettering Alter on Oct. 22 at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne High School.

St. Clairsville takes down Carrollton

St. Clairsville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 38-9 win over Carrollton at St. Clairsville High on Nov. 5 in Ohio football action.

St. Clairsville jumped in front of Carrollton 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Warriors’ expense.

St. Clairsville pulled to a 31-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Devils maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 9-7 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 22, St. Clairsville faced off against Cambridge and Carrollton took on Minerva on Oct. 22 at Minerva High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut defeats Canal Winchester

Sunbury Big Walnut recorded a big victory over Canal Winchester 38-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 5.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles registered a 17-7 advantage at intermission over the Indians.

Sunbury Big Walnut jumped to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Canal Winchester and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Canal Winchester on Oct. 22 at Canal Winchester High School.

Tipp City Tippecanoe claims tight victory against Kettering Alter

Tipp City Tippecanoe topped Kettering Alter 37-28 in a tough tilt on Nov. 5 in Ohio football action.

Tough to find an edge early, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Kettering Alter fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Knights took a 14-13 lead over the Red Devils heading to the intermission locker room.

Kettering Alter jumped a narrow margin over Tipp City Tippecanoe as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

A 10-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Red Devils’ defeat of the Knights.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off against Greenville and Kettering Alter took on Dayton Chaminade-Julienne on Oct. 22 at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne High School.

Toledo Central Catholic allows no points against Toledo St. John’s Jesuit

Toledo Central Catholic sent Toledo St. John’s Jesuit home scoreless in a 54-0 decision for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 5.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Toledo Central Catholic faced off against Toledo St. Francis de Sales and Toledo St. John’s Jesuit took on Oregon Clay on Oct. 22 at Oregon Clay High School.

Toledo Whitmer outlasts Dayton Centerville

Toledo Whitmer pushed past Dayton Centerville for a 42-31 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 5.

The first quarter gave Toledo Whitmer a 7-6 lead over Dayton Centerville.

The Panthers’ offense moved in front for a 28-21 lead over the Elks at halftime.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-28.

Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Elks 7-3 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Toledo Whitmer faced off against Fremont Ross and Dayton Centerville took on Huber Heights Wayne on Oct. 22 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

Trenton Edgewood dominates Riverside Stebbins

Trenton Edgewood recorded a big victory over Riverside Stebbins 52-15 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 5.

Trenton Edgewood drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Riverside Stebbins after the first quarter.

The Cougars fought to a 38-7 intermission margin at the Indians’ expense.

Trenton Edgewood pulled to a 52-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Trenton Edgewood faced off against Harrison and Riverside Stebbins took on Piqua on Oct. 22 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

Not for the faint of heart: Uniontown Green topples North Canton Hoover

Uniontown Green finally found a way to top North Canton Hoover 14-10 for an Ohio high school football victory at North Canton Hoover High.

North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 3-0 advantage over Uniontown Green at the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings took a 10-7 lead over the Bulldogs heading to the intermission locker room.

Uniontown Green broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 14-10 lead over North Canton Hoover.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 22, North Canton Hoover faced off against Massillon Jackson and Uniontown Green took on Uniontown Lake on Oct. 22 at Uniontown Green High School.

Upper Arlington takes advantage of early margin to defeat Reynoldsburg

Upper Arlington took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Reynoldsburg 31-12 on Nov. 5 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Upper Arlington a 10-0 lead over Reynoldsburg.

The Golden Bears registered a 17-6 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Upper Arlington jumped to a 24-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Raiders 7-0 in the last stanza.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Upper Arlington faced off against Hilliard Davidson and Reynoldsburg took on Pickerington Central on Oct. 22 at Pickerington High School Central.

Van Wert thumps Wauseon outplays

Van Wert’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Wauseon 53-20 in Ohio high school football on Nov. 5.

Van Wert drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Wauseon after the first quarter.

The Cougars’ offense darted in front for a 28-13 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Van Wert pulled to a 40-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 22, Van Wert faced off against Lima Bath and Wauseon took on Bryan on Oct. 22 at Wauseon High School.

West Chester Lakota West overwhelms Milford

It was a tough night for Milford which was overmatched by West Chester Lakota West in this 49-14 verdict.

The first quarter gave West Chester Lakota West a 14-7 lead over Milford.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

West Chester Lakota West stormed to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Firebirds avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-7 stretch over the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 22, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Liberty Township Lakota East and Milford took on Cincinnati West Clermont on Oct. 22 at Milford High School.

Dublin Scioto comes up short in matchup with Wooster

Wooster notched a win against Dublin Scioto 20-10 in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 5.

Wooster opened with a 7-0 advantage over Dublin Scioto through the first quarter.

The Generals opened a small 14-0 gap over the Irish at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Irish fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Generals would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Recently on Oct. 22, Dublin Scioto squared off with Westerville North in a football game.

Salem takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Youngstown Ursuline

Salem cut in front to start, but Youngstown Ursuline answered the challenge to collect a 54-35 victory in Ohio high school football on Nov. 5.

In recent action on Oct. 23, Youngstown Ursuline faced off against Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Salem took on Beloit West Branch on Oct. 23 at Salem High School.

