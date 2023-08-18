MADISON TOWNSHIP — The Grant Milliron Trophy will find its first home in the Shelby High School showcase.

Sensational sophomore Brayden DeVito accounted for five touchdowns to push Shelby to a 41-14 victory at Madison on Friday night in the inaugural Grant Milliron Game between the longtime rivals.

Milliron was a 1953 Madison graduate, and still owns the school’s all-time kickoff return record with a 108-yard touchdown. It’s a mark that may never be broken, as any boot that reaches the end zone under the current rules is an automatic touchback. Milliron, who died July 26, 2023, was also a revered social figure, particularly in Shelby, where his philanthropic interests included construction of a new firehouse, and Madison, where his contributions helped refurbish the football field.

On Friday night, the Whippets, led by DeVito, grabbed Milliron’s trophy with authority.

“I guess I’ve dreamed about games like this,” DeVito said. “I just feel a lot more comfortable.

“Last year my first reps were Madison Week. This year I’ve been working all summer with the offense.”

Coach Rob Mahaney and staff spent the entire offseason figuring out how best to utilize their explosive talent.

“We wanted to develop our offense around him,” Mahaney said. “He threw that pick early, but he bounced right back and had a tremendous game.”

Indeed, the Rams struck first, with junior Cameron Kuhn intercepting DeVito’s second pass of the season at the Shelby 44. Four plays later, Kuhn fired a picture-perfect 31-yard TD pass to Grayson Sasis for a short-lived 7-0 lead.

Madison receiver Grayson Sasis catches a 31-yard TD pass against Shelby on Friday night at Ram Field. (Photos by Dan Melograna)

After that it was all Whippets as DeVito went to work.

The slipper signal-caller ripped off three consecutive touchdown runs, from 49, 19 and 2 yards respectively, to stake Shelby to a 20-7 lead midway through the second period.

Teammate Skyler Winters swept 19 yards around left end for another rushing TD to make it 27-7 at the half.

But the Rams never quit.

“I’m proud of our kids,” first-year Madison coach Brent Besancon said. “We didn’t give up and we played hard to the end.”

The Rams responded out of intermission with a defensive stop early in the third quarter, and a 75-yard TD drive, capped by Will Kepple’s 3-yard scoring blast to pull within 27-14 at the 4:39 mark.

But Shelby struck back when DeVito uncorked a superb throw on a 54-yard bomb to Casey Lantz to give the Whippets a 34-14 bulge with 2:38 remaining in the third quarter.

DeVito finished his five-touchdown evening with a 2-yard dash midway through the fourth quarter, his fourth scoring run of the game.

Shelby’s standout QB finished 16-of-23 passing for 284 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. As a runner he compiled 89 yards on 10 carries and four more scores.

“I thought we ran the ball well, that was a big emphasis, to establish our physicality,” Mahaney said. “Brandon’s ability to extend plays really adds a dimension to what we want to do.”