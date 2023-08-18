Glouster Trimble edged Nelsonville-York 14-12 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Tomcats’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 8-6 points differential.

Last season, Nelsonville-York and Glouster Trimble faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Nelsonville-York High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.