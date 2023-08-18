Cedarville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Fayetteville 49-6 Friday during this Ohio football game.

Cedarville drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Fayetteville after the first quarter.

The Indians registered a 49-6 advantage at halftime over the Rockets.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Fayetteville and Cedarville faced off on Aug. 20, 2021 at Cedarville High School.

