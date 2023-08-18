Ansonia rallied from behind to knock off De Graff Riverside for a 30-14 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

De Graff Riverside started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Ansonia at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers kept a 16-7 halftime margin at the Pirates’ expense.

Ansonia darted to a 24-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.

The last time Ansonia and De Graff Riverside played in a 36-14 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

