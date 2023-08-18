Crown City South Gallia eventually took victory away from Racine Southern 32-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Crown City South Gallia opened with a 12-8 advantage over Racine Southern through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 24-20.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Racine Southern and Crown City South Gallia squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Racine Southern High School.

