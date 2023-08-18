Beallsville earned a convincing 41-14 win over Millersport in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Beallsville opened with a 15-8 advantage over Millersport through the first quarter.

Beallsville thundered to a 41-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Beallsville and Millersport played in a 41-6 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

