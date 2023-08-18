Waynesfield-Goshen sent Union City Mississinawa Valley home scoreless in a 42-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Waynesfield-Goshen a 7-0 lead over Union City Mississinawa Valley.

The Tigers opened a narrow 14-0 gap over the Black Hawks at the intermission.

Waynesfield-Goshen charged to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 15-0 points differential.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.