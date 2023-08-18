Morral Ridgedale fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 20-6 win over West Unity Hilltop in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

West Unity Hilltop started on steady ground by forging a 6-2 lead over Morral Ridgedale at the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets’ offense jumped in front for an 8-6 lead over the Cadets at the intermission.

Morral Ridgedale jumped to a 14-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.