McDonald didn’t flinch, finally repelling Salineville Southern Local 25-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Salineville Southern Local authored a promising start, taking a 14-12 advantage over McDonald at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Salineville Southern Local enjoyed a 22-18 lead over McDonald to start the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Indians.

The last time Salineville Southern Local and McDonald played in a 42-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

