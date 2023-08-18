Beaver Eastern recorded a big victory over Corning Miller 43-15 at Corning Miller High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Beaver Eastern a 13-8 lead over Corning Miller.

The Eagles opened a huge 35-15 gap over the Falcons at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Eagles outscored the Falcons 8-0 in the fourth quarter.

