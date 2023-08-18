Defense dominated as St. Bernard-Elmwood Place pitched a 42-0 shutout of Miamisburg Dayton Christian in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place moved in front of Miamisburg Dayton Christian 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Titans and the Warriors were both scoreless.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Titans outscored the Warriors 7-0 in the final quarter.

